Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEINY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

