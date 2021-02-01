Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,645 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises approximately 6.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,414,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.