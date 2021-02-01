Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,612 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 20.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,647. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

