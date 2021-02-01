Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.10 Million in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Riot Blockchain comprises 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.10% of Riot Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 235,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIOT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

