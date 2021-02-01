Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 301,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,000. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN comprises approximately 16.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.60% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 434.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock remained flat at $$21.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,148,703. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.