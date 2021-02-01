Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

