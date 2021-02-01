Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 11.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.29. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,184. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

