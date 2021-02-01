HelloGold (HGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $237.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. HelloGold has a total market cap of $553,796.03 and approximately $237.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 74.6% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.