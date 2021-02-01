HelloGold (HGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $565,741.28

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $565,741.28 and approximately $88.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

