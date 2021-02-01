Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.90. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,264,424 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of £31.66 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell BM/HSC transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody and CAR-T therapy for eliminating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

