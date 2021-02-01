Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

