Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Up 5.4%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.11. 515,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 591,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after buying an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Herman Miller by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 12.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Herman Miller by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herman Miller by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

