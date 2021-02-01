HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $728,306.64

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $728,306.64 and approximately $3,711.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

