HEROcoin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $772,780.07 and $6,712.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049994 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.73 or 0.04491414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019950 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

