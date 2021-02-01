Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 5.5%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.32. 1,855,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,124,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 343.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

