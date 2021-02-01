Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.48

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $179.01, with a volume of 3904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.36.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heska by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

