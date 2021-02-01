HEX (HEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $4.14 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00098525 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012706 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.