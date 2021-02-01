HEX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $4.41 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00101477 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012728 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.