Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON HIK traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,435 ($31.81). The company had a trading volume of 360,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,540.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,500.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

