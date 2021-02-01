Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hochschild Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

