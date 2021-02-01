Hoertkorn Richard Charles Acquires 42,405 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Apache makes up approximately 1.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apache were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apache by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 263,102 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Apache by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,563. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

