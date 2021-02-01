Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys 5,305 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 4.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.13. 156,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

