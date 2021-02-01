Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 93,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 5,934,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,263,188. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

