Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,405,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 661,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 967,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 834,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,558,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

