Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.