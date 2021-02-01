Holyheld Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million (HOLY)

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Holyheld token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Holyheld has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Holyheld has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $4,336.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

About Holyheld

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,572,495 tokens. Holyheld’s official website is holyheld.com

Holyheld Token Trading

Holyheld can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

