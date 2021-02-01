Homeros Market Capitalization Achieves $47.92 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Homeros token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $47.92 million and $4.36 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

