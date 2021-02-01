Homeros Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Homeros has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $47.68 million and $5.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.