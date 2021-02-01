HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 362,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. 2,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,263. The company has a market cap of $809.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.