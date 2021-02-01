HOMIHELP 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,938.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00005173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $30,938.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

