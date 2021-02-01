Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

