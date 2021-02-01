Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.79. 202,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.