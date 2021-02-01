Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Up 5.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.31. 145,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 116,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

