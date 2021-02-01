Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Up 5.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.31. 145,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 116,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
