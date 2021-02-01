Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

HOPE opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

