HOQU (HQX) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $427,230.42 and approximately $575,600.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

