Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.80. 141,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 122,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
HBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.
About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
