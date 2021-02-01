Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.80. 141,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 122,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

HBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

