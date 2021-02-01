Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.8 days.

HWDJF stock remained flat at $$9.08 during midday trading on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

