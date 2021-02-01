HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

