H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $23,447,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.