H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Up 5.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.16. 4,100,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,342,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

