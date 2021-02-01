HTMLCOIN Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $6,180.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,592.93 or 0.99885043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.76 or 0.01039975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00317132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00197340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00032480 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.