Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.59

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.