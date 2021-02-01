Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 9.1%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 892,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 795,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,093,140 shares in the company, valued at $117,171,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,663. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $4,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

