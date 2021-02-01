Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $33,993.48

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $33,993.48 or 1.00427162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $163.51 million and $385,601.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

