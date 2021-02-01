Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 493,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.