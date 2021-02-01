HUSD (HUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163.38 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $462.98 million and $163.38 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.
HUSD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
