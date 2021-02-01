HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $460.50 million and approximately $180.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 460,624,659 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

