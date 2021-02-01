Hush Achieves Market Cap of $221,704.23 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $221,704.23 and $38,735.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00255315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

