Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $219,692.07 and approximately $21,818.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00105939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

