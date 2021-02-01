Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Cap of $44.79 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $44.79 million and $2.08 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,758,740 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.